NHCSO: Man cuts dog's nose during argument with girlfriend

A Wilmington man is accused of cutting a dog's nose during an argument with his girlfriend Friday night, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Lester Windham, 32, was charged with one felony count of cruelty to animals.

Windham allegedly pulled out a knife and sliced the nose of the couple's dog.

The dog was taken to the veterinarian for treatment and is doing fine, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office.

