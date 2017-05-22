Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball's haunted house complete loss after fire

The home used for Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball's annual haunted house caught fire early Saturday morning. (Source: Clarkton Fire Department)

The home used for Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball's annual haunted house caught fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Clarkton Fire Department, the home located on NC 211 is a complete loss.

The youth baseball team used the property for a fall fundraiser each year. Money raised from the event went towards operations for the upcoming season.

BladenOnline is reporting the group lost everything, including all equipment and costumes, that was stored in the home. The group is now searching for a new location to host its annual haunted house fundraiser.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.