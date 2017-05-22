Police find marijuana in Brunswick Co. man's home following assault arrest

A Boiling Spring Lakes man is facing assault and drug-related charges following his arrest last week.

According to officials with the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, Colton Thomas Terrell, 20, was arrested May 19 and charged in connection with an assault incident that occurred on May 13.

Arrest warrants state that Terrell strangled the victim and threw her against a wall before slamming her onto the floor. He then inserted his hand into the victim's mouth and picked her up off the floor and slammed her back on the floor causing injuries to the inside of her mouth.

The victim also suffered a back injury in the alleged attack.

Following Terrell's arrest, officers with Boiling Spring Lakes police and the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit searched his home on Twin Lakes Drive and found over 140 grams of marijuana, $4,600 in cash, two assault rifles, and drug paraphernalia.

Terrell was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center and charged with:

Assault on a female

Assault inflicting serious injury

Assault with a deadly weapon

Assault by strangulation

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Terrell was also served with an indictment for assault on a female in connection with an unrelated incident in August 2016 involving a different victim.

Officials said he was given a $30,000 bond for the drug-related charges and no bond on the assault charges.

