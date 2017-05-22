Supreme Court strikes down 2 NC congressional districts

The Supreme Court has struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina because race played too large a role in their creation.(Source: Raycom Media)

The justices ruled Monday that Republicans who controlled the state legislature and governor's office in 2011 placed too many African-Americans in the two districts. The result was to weaken African-American voting strength elsewhere in North Carolina.



Both districts have since been redrawn and the state conducted elections under the new congressional map in 2016.

