Homeless veteran biking across country for charity

Homeless veteran Harold Palmquist had traveled over 5000 miles on his bike with his dog Daisy. (Source: WECT)

Palmquist is raising money for Veterans and Their Pets. The group helped him keep his dog when he wasn't allowed to bring her into a shelter.

“They fostered my dog for me," He said. "They kept us together, so she had her homeless shelter, and I had my homeless shelter.”

It was that event that inspired Palmquist to travel the country on his bike. He loaded up his dog Daisy and began a journey that took him all the way from California to the coast of Georgia.

Palmquist said he wants to raise awareness for other veterans and their pets.

“There are veterans out there that do not get the help that they need because of their pets, and I am out here to prove that point," he said.

He documents the pairs travel on social media, where he hopes to inspire others and let those that can't travel see what he is fortunate enough to see.

Daisy might be a large dog, but Palmquist said he wouldn't leave he behind for anything.

“She earns her keep in that trailer," he said. "I don’t ever complain about it."

Although he usually sleeps in parks and cooks his food in a small pressure cooker, Palmquist said he is blessed.

“Here I am, and I'm able to do it in the bottom of my life," he said, "Man I tell you what, its pretty rewarding.”

