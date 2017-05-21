Wilmington's first monument honoring mariners unveiled

Wilmington's first monument honoring U.S. Merchant Marine and American Merchant Mariners will be unveiled to the public during a ceremony on National Maritime Day, May 22. (Source: George Clarke)

Wilmington's first monument honored U.S. Merchant Marine and American Merchant Mariners was unveiled in Riverfront Park at the Veterans Memorial Wall during a ceremony on National Maritime Day on Monday.

The maritime community along with Port of Wilmington officials, U.S. Coast Guard members, the Wilmington chapter of the Propeller Club of the U.S., International Seamen's Center, city officials and veterans gathered to honor the men and women who have served on American merchant vessels and faithfully served our country in peace and war since 1775.

A local group of mariners, led by Capt. Henry Helgesen, a retired U.S. Coast Guard officer, worked over the past year to raise funds and construct this monument.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said these veterans are deserve the recognition.

"They put in tenacity because these folks did not stop until this monument was finished and completed and is a beautiful thing for us to see here today, it is one of the proudest votes I've taken as a mayor of this city for this dedication for this monument in this park" Saffo said

"That was something that was always missing here was the merchant mariners and how an important role they play in the liberty and the freedoms that we see around the world."

