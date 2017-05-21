Wilmington's first monument honoring mariners to be unveiled this week

Wilmington's first monument honoring U.S. Merchant Marine and American Merchant Mariners will be unveiled to the public during a ceremony on National Maritime Day, May 22. (Source: George Clarke)

The maritime community along with Port of Wilmington officials, U.S. Coast Guard members, the Wilmington chapter of the Propeller Club of the U.S., International Seamen's Center, city officials and veterans will all gather to honor the men and women who have served on American merchant vessels and faithfully served our country in peach and war since 1775.

A local group of mariners, led by Capt. Henry Helgesen, a retired U.S. Coast Guard officer, worked over the past year to raise funds and construct this monument.

The ceremony will take place at the Riverfront Park at Veterans Memorial Wall in downtown Wilmington at 11 a.m.

