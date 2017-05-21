What's For Lunch?

Bladen County
Buffalo Chicken Nuggets
Hamburger Steak w/Gravy
Fresh Baked Biscuit
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Baby Carrots
Columbus County
Taco
BBQ Sandwich
Peaches
Baked Beans
Potato Wedges
Milk
Brunswick County
Beef & Cheese Nachos
Manager’s Choice
Pinto Beans
Sweet Potato Waffle
Peaches
Pender County
Penne Pasta, Spaghetti Sauce
Turkey & Cheese Melt
Chicken Caesar Salad, Roll
Ham & Cheese SDW
Green Beans
Baby Carrots
Side Salad
Fresh Orange
Diced Peaches
Apple Juice
New Hanover County
Tangerine Chicken w/Rice
Meatball Hoagie
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Green Beans & Garden Salad
Mandarin Orange & Fresh Fruit
Milk
Duplin County
Beef or Chicken Soft Taco
w/ Lettuce, Cheese & Salsa
Black Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Applesauce Cup
Whiteville Primary
Domino’s Pizza
Chick Fillet/Bun
Oven Baked Crinkle Fries
Celery Dippers
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.