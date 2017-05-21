What's For Lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's For Lunch?

By: Tom Cheatham, Director
Bladen County

Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

BBQ Beef Rib on Bun

Pickle Chips

Sweet Potato Buffs

Lima Beans

Strawberry Cup

Columbus County

Cheeseburger

Chicken Nuggets

Pears

Sweet Potato Chunks

Green Beans

Roll

Milk

Brunswick County

Corn Dog Nuggets

Hamburger

Seasoned Green Beans

Spicy Fries

Pineapple Tidbits

Pender County

Oven Roasted Chicken, Roll

Chicken Patty SDW

Turkey Salad, Roll

Mashed Potatoes/Gravy

Fresh Broccoli

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Mixed Fruit

Orange Juice

New Hanover County

Chicken Filet Sandwich

Lasagna Roll-Up w/Breadstick

Black-eyed Peas & Garden Salad

Diced Peaches & Fresh Fruit

Milk

Duplin County

Chicken Sandwich

Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce

Mashed Potatoes

Strawberry Cup

Whiteville Primary

Cheeseburger/Bun

Ham & Cheese/Bun

Pinto Beans

Broccoli Dippers

Diced Peaches

