NCHSAA East Finals Schedule

Softball
3A
4. West Brunswick at Orange TBD
1A
11. Whiteville at Louisburg TBD
Baseball
1A
5. Whiteville at 4. Rosewood TBD
3A
6. Topsail at 1 Northern Guilford TBD
4A
4. Holly Springs at 2. New Hanover Tuesday 7pm
2. New Hanover at 4. Holly Springs Thursday 7pm
4. Holly Springs at 2. New Hanover Friday 7pm if needed
Soccer
4A
4. Hoggard at 2. Cardinal Gibbons TBD
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.