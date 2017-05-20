NCHSAA East Finals Schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NCHSAA East Finals Schedule

NCHSAA East Finals Schedule

Softball

3A
4. West Brunswick at Orange TBD

1A
11. Whiteville at Louisburg TBD

Baseball

1A
5. Whiteville at 4. Rosewood TBD

3A
6. Topsail at 1 Northern Guilford TBD

4A
4. Holly Springs at 2. New Hanover Tuesday 7pm
2. New Hanover at 4. Holly Springs Thursday 7pm
4. Holly Springs at 2. New Hanover Friday 7pm if needed

Soccer 

4A
4. Hoggard at 2. Cardinal Gibbons TBD

