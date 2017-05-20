2017 CAA Baseball Championship bracket set

RICHMOND, Va. (May 20, 2017) – The pairings are set for the 2017 CAA Baseball Championship, which will be held May 24-27 at Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C.

The six-team, double-elimination tournament gets underway on Wednesday, May 24 as fourth-seeded Delaware (30-21, 15-9 in CAA) faces #5 College of Charleston (26-29, 13-11 in CAA) at 11 a.m., followed by #3 William & Mary (31-23, 15-8 in CAA) against #6 Elon (24-30, 12-12 in CAA) at 3 p.m. The losers of the first two games will meet in an elimination contest at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, top-seeded Northeastern (28-23, 16-7 in CAA) takes on the Delaware/Charleston winner at 11 a.m. At 3 p.m., #2 UNCW (28-27, 16-8 in CAA) meets the William & Mary/Elon winner. An elimination game follows at 7 p.m.

Tournament action continues with three games on Friday and the CAA championship game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. The title game will be televised live by the American Sports Network.

All-session tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for youth (ages 18 and under). Single-day passes are $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Students from participating CAA institutions are admitted free with a valid student ID. Tickets are available for purchase online at UNCWSports.com.

Every game of the 2017 CAA Baseball Championship will be video streamed live for free in high definition on CAA.TV and on the CAA Roku channel. For more information, visit the CAA Championship Central page at caasports.com.

2017 CAA Baseball Championship

Brooks Field – Wilmington, N.C.

Wednesday, May 24

Game 1 - #4 Delaware vs. #5 College of Charleston – 11 a.m.

Game 2 - #3 William & Mary vs. #6 Elon – 3 p.m.

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Game 4 - #1 Northeastern vs. Winner of Game 1 – 11 a.m.

Game 5 - #2 UNCW vs. Winner of Game 2 – 3 p.m.

Game 6 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Lowest-Seeded Game 4/Game 5 Loser – 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Game 7 – Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 11 a.m.

Game 8 – Winner of Game 6 vs. Highest-Seeded Game 4/Game Loser – 3 p.m.

Game 9 – Loser of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Game 10 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9 – 1 p.m.

Game 11 (if necessary) – Same two teams – 30 minutes after Game 10