State Champs! Cape Fear Academy lacrosse beats Forsyth Country Day 13-12

There was no denying the Cape Fear Academy lacrosse team as they captured the programs first State Championship.



In a rematch of last year’s title game, the Hurricanes beat Forsyth Country Day 13-12 to take home the NCISAA Division 2 title.

With the win Cape Fear Academy improved to 15-6. The 15 wins tied for the most in program history.



For the Hurricanes William Lewis, Cole Boggio, and Preston Meehl each named to the All-State team.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.