State Champs! Cape Fear Academy lacrosse beats Forsyth Country Day 13-12

There was no denying the Cape Fear Academy lacrosse team as they captured the programs first State Championship.
In a rematch of last year’s title game, the Hurricanes beat Forsyth Country Day 13-12 to take home the NCISAA Division 2 title.
With the win Cape Fear Academy improved to 15-6. The 15 wins tied for the most in program history.
For the Hurricanes William Lewis, Cole Boggio, and Preston Meehl each named to the All-State team.
