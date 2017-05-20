Diamond Hawks split doubleheader against Towson

TOWSON, Maryland - UNCW earned a first-round bye in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament next week in Wilmington with a come-from-behind 7-6 win over Towson in the completion of Friday's suspended game. Towson earned a split of the day's games with a 3-2 win in the regularly scheduled game.

The Seahawks, who will be the two-seed in the tournament, finished their regular season with a 28-27 record overall and 16-8 in the CAA. Towson saw its season come to an end with a mark of 19-34 and 6-18.

Reliever Cory Gantz earned the win in the completed game to improve to 3-0. Logan Beehler (2-7) took the loss in the scheduled contest.

Brian Mims collected three hits in the opener while Ryan Jeffers had a pair of doubles in the second game for UNCW.

For Towson, Kevin Ross (1-7) took the loss in the opener, but Kyle Stricker tossed a complete game, limiting the Seahawks to two runs on seven hits and two walks. He finished with five strikeouts in improving to 3-2.

Offensively, Bo Plagge had three hits for TU while Mark Grunberg and Richie Palacios added two apiece. Palacios drove in two runs.

Up next: The Seahawks will play the winner of Delaware-Charleston on May 25.

How it happened: In the opener, Brian Mims tied the game with a RBI single in the seventh inning and Zack Canada gave UNCW a 7-6 lead with a sacrifice fly later in the inning. In the second contest, Richard Miller homered off Beehler to give Towson a 3-2 lead.

Home Runs: UNCW: Game 1 Golden (18th off Ross in the fourth inning, one on, none out); Game 2 Feight (14th off Stricker in the first inning, two out, solo); Towson: Game 2 Miller (3rd off Beehler in the sixth inning, two out, solo); Palacios (5th off Warren leading off the eighth inning)