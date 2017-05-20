Rims on the River takes over Front Street

The 13th annual Rims on the River car show was held on Saturday. (Source: WECT)

The 13th annual Rims on the River car show was held on Saturday.

Cars, trucks ans SUVs of all sizes and shapes were on display along Front Street.

Participants could enter their cars into a contest. The proceeds from the show benefited the non-profit Operation Pretty Things.

Brian Mitchell entered his car into the show. He said his passion for antique cars has been a life long affair.

“Growing up I took a liking and a passion for them," he said. "I had some other hot rods growing up, and I got older and kind of got away from it, but now I am getting back into it and enjoying it.”

There was also a pin-up contest.

The public is invited to watch a parade of the cars on Sunday that starts at Cape Fear Community College.

For more information on Rims on the River click here.