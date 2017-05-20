Wilmington hosting pro bowling event for the first time

The Professional Bowlers Association Tour will make its first-ever stop in Wilmington May 26-29. (Source: Pixabay)

Bowling fans with some spare time will likely want to be in Wilmington the weekend of May 27.

The Xtra Frame Wilmington Open, which will be the Port City's first Professional Bowlers Association Tour event, is scheduled to take place at Ten Pin Alley on 127 South College Road.

Approximately 100 bowlers are expected to compete in the second event of the eight-tournament XF Storm Cup series.

Here is a schedule of events:

Friday, May 26

1-5 p.m. – Practice Session

7 p.m. – Pro-am

Saturday, May 27

9 a.m. – A Squad qualifiying (six games)

2 p.m. – B Squad qualifying (six games)

Sunday, May 28

9 a.m. – B squad qualifying (six games)

2 p.m. – A squad qualifying (six games)

Top 16 advance to match play

Monday, May 29

9 a.m. – Match Play (12 games)

Top four advance to stepladder finals

3 p.m. – Stepladder finals

For tournament pro-am and admission information, call Ten Pin Alley at 910-452-5455.

