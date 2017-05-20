Teen dies after being hit by car in Fayetteville

Ja-h Quan Peed, 14, was crossing a road when he was hit by a car. (Source: Raycom Media)

A North Carolina teenager struck by a car after he ran into a road has died.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, 14-year-old Ja-h Quan Peed was crossing a road and ran into the path of an oncoming car Friday night.

Police spokesman Lt. Todd Joyce said Peed was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died.

Joyce said the driver of the car wasn't seriously hurt.

