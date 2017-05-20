Man arrested in New Bern murder case

Police have arrested a suspect in a week-old murder case in North Carolina.

The New Bern Police Department told local media outlets that 20-year-old Willie Walter Newkirk is jailed without bond in the shooting death of 22-year-old Travon Marlowe. Newkirk was arrested on Friday, and it's not known if he has an attorney. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The shooting took place last Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Police say Marlowe was found dead in his car, but are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Records from the N.C. Department of Corrections show Newkirk was on probation following a previous conviction.

