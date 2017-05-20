Man rescued from burning car after accident in Leland

A man's car caught fire after it ran off the road and hit a tree Friday night in Leland. (Source: Raycom Media)

Some quick action taken by people near a wreck on Friday night probably saved a man's life.

William Henry Waddell, 68, was pulled from his 2009 Mustang after the vehicle ran off Mt. Misery Road in Leland.

According to Trooper McDermott with the NC Highway Patrol, Waddell's car veered off the left side of the road near Dogwood Road shortly after 9 p.m. The vehicle ran into a ditch, then hit a tree and caught fire.

People living in a residence nearby heard the crash, ran to the scene and pulled Waddell out of the burning car. Waddell was taken to New Hanover County Regional Medical Center with what McDermott described as minor injuries. The trooper also said alcohol was detected at the crash.

As of early Saturday morning, there was no update on Waddell's condition or who the rescuers were. A portion of the road was shut down for nearly two hours after the wreck.

