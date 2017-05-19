Four-peat! North Brunswick men's track and field State Champs

The North Brunswick men’s Track and Field dynasty continues as the Scorpions won the teams fourth straight State Championship.

Jayhlen Washington led the way winning all four events he took part in, including a relay win with the 800 Meter Relay team. Alex Justice, Washington, Shaquan Graham and JC Smith powered their way to a time of 1:28.31 to win the event. Washington went on to claim the 110 Meter Hurdles in a time of :14.05 seconds, the Long Jump spanning 23’ 03” and the Triple Jump crossing 47’ 08.75”. He was named the meet’s M.V.P.

Noah Graham from Brevard was a double winner in the distance events. Graham took the 1600 in 4:23.52 and the 3200 in 9:35.82. Chase’s Bruce Squires was also a double winner on the day claiming victory in the 100 and 200 Meter Dash events. Squires posted times of :10.77 seconds and :22.10 seconds respectively in the victories.

For North Brunswick, it’s the programs 6th outdoor title in program history. The Scorpions currently have won four straight State indoor titles as well.

