Kyle Larson takes poles for NASCAR All-Star race - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Kyle Larson takes poles for NASCAR All-Star race

Kyle Larson takes poles for NASCAR All-Star race (Source: WECT) Kyle Larson takes poles for NASCAR All-Star race (Source: WECT)

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
    
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Larson too the pole for the NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Kurt Busch was assessed a penalty.
    
Larson had an average speed of 144.839 mph over three laps that also included a mandatory four-tire pit stop Friday night. Kyle Busch will start alongside Larson on the front row Saturday night.
    
Kurt Busch appeared to have locked up the pole after finishing a second faster than Larson, but officials assessed a 10-second penalty after it was determined he had two loose lug nuts.
    
It was Larson's first pole in his first attempt at All-Star qualifying. He ran in the NASCAR All-Star race last year, but the qualifying was rained out.
    
"It's pretty cool," Larson said. "Everybody but us made mistakes that last round of qualifying."
    
___
    
More AP Auto Racing: ap.racing.org

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly