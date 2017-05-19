NCHSAA playoff scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NCHSAA playoff scoreboard

Soccer

Hoggard 4, Green Hope 3 F PK's

Softball

Whiteville 15, Princeton 2 F
West Brunswick 1, Lee County 0 F

Baseball

Fuquay Varina 0, New Hanover 7 F
Whiteville 4, Bear Grass 2 F

