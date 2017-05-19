Wilmington man found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor

A man who sexually assaulted an underage girl he hired as a babysitter was sentenced to at least 34 years in prison on Friday.

Fifty-year-old Robert Pole of Wilmington was convicted in New Hanover County court of three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, statutory rape, and indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to 34 to 51 years in the Department of Correction.

Pole hired the victim in this case, who was 15 years old at the time, to serve as a babysitter for his

children. He sexually assaulted her and filmed the assaults and the jury heard testimony from the victim and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detective who charged the case.

Pole was found not guilty on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

“This man was a predator who generated child pornography and took advantage of a young woman who was in his employ," District Attorney Ben David said. "He is deserving of this jury’s verdict and the harsh sentence that was handed down this evening.”

