Shakespeare Brunch: 'As You Like It'

Get a taste of culture and brunch. Once a month, TheatreNow hosts a Shakespeare Brunch. (Source: WECT)

Once a month, TheatreNow hosts a Shakespeare Brunch.

On Sunday, May 21, the performance is As You Like It.

Brunch is $20 and includes your choice of entrée.

Sunday will mark the third one.

The performers are planning King Lear for June.

For a list of upcoming events, go to http://theatrewilmington.com/index.html

