DEA agent lays out plan for Brunswick County Task Force

The Brunswick County Opioid Task Force met once again, but this time a DEA agent paid them a visit.

A Wilmington bureau agent laid out a plan for the task force and explained how it can help battle the opioid epidemic in the county.

The 360 Strategy is used to combat heroin and opioid addiction in big cities across the nation.

"We can take some of the lessons from that strategy and some of the theories behind it and apply it to more rural counties and rural areas to try and get them help and get people involved from the community to attack this at all levels," the agent, who wished to remain anonymous said.

According to the DEA website, three components of the strategy are:

Coordinated law enforcement actions against drug cartels and heroin traffickers in specific communities

Diversion control enforcement actions against DEA registrants operating outside the law and long-term engagement with pharmaceutical drug manufacturers, wholesalers, pharmacies, and practitioners

Community outreach through local partnerships that empower communities to take back affected neighborhoods after enforcement actions and prevent the same problems from cropping up again.

