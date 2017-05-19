WARM receives $150,000 for disaster recovery

State representatives stand with representatives from WARM after they recieved a check for disaster recovery aid.

A big check should make for a big step forward for Hurricane Matthew victims whose homes are still in need of repairs.

The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency presented the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry with a $150,000 check Friday for disaster recovery efforts.

"We have traditionally done the urgent repairs, accessibility upgrades and things that are smaller in nature than what we will be able to do with this disaster recovery money," JC Cariker, executive director of WARM, said. "We are actually going to be going into homes that are gutted and building them from the inside out."

The money comes from a $15 million loan pool made available through the Disaster Recovery Act of 2016 signed in the General Assembly. State Representatives Deb Butler and Ted Davis Jr. signed the check along with NC Senator Mike Lee.

Cariker said most of the money will probably go toward repairs along the Black River, where extensive damage still exists.

"Not only the roof was ripped off, but the flooding caused substantial damage inside the house," Cariker said. "We are excited about being able to reach those folks and just answer the call where our community needs us most."

If WARM uses the $150,000 and there are still homes in need of repair, it can dip into the remaining money from the $15 million disaster recovery pool.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.