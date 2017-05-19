New Hanover student takes former first ladies mission to heart

When Mina Yakubu met former first lady Michelle Obama, Yakubu was charged with encouraging more classmates to go to college.

In less than a month, Yakubu will walk across a high school graduation stage before starting the next chapter of her life at UNC Chapel Hill.

Yakubu is one of 17 teenagers on Obama's "Better Make Room" Student Advisory Board. Today, she celebrated the accomplishments of her fellow New Hanover High School seniors and gave advice to students at Williston Middle School.

"Hope is the word for New Hanover High School and I believe it is so true and evident now because our students need hope. Our students need something to look forward to in the future," Yakubu said. "Just working at it will get them to have that hope."

Yakubu and fellow seniors answered questions from the middle school crowd about extracurricular activities that helped them and tips to succeed in high school.

"I believe they were able to relate and that's the biggest thing I wanted is to for them to find someone, one person at least to relate to and to be able to see themselves in that person," Yakubu said. "If not, be able to see their dream coming true as ours have."

While she may be headed to Chapel Hill this fall, Yakubu said the tradition and efforts she put forth won't disappear. The next senior class is determined to pick up where she left off and continue the tradition.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.