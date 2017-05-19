Driver charged in 17th Street accident that killed bicyclist

Holly Dahl was on the way to her son's pre-school spring show on Monday when she noticed an 18-wheeler stopped in the middle of South 17 Street and a young woman lying on the street.

Nurses want family of woman killed on bike to know she did not die alone

Megan McClellan, 20, of Wilmington, was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler Monday, May 15 while riding her bicycle. (Source: WECT)

A tractor-trailer driver is facing charges in connection to a deadly bicycle accident on 17th Street earlier this week.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, investigators have charged 24-year-old Jamar Cunningham with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and an unsafe movement violation.

Megan McClellan, 20, of Wilmington, was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on May 15 while riding her bicycle.

Emergency crews responded to numerous 911 calls at around 5:50 p.m. about the accident which occurred on South 17th Street near where Peel Street and Patriot Way connect to South 17th.

One call received by the 911 center came from the audibly distraught driver of the tractor-trailer, who repeatedly said he didn't see McClellan.

McClellan's boss at Zaxby's said she was on her way to work when she was hit.

McClellan, who was married on April 7 according to New Hanover County records, died at the scene near the Fulton Station shopping center.

McClellan's boss said her co-workers are heartbroken, adding a minister and counselor will be on hand while Zaxby's employees cope with the loss of a co-worker and friend.

