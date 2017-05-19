WATCH LIVE: DA to discuss Monkey Junction murder suspect's first appearance

New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David is expected to discuss the cases of a Wilmington woman’s murder and a temporary restraining order against a Market Street motel Friday afternoon.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, William Bernicki, of Lumberton, made his first appearance on a first-degree murder charge in the April 27 slaying of 34-year-old Brittany Fullwood. A judge ordered he be held in jail without bail.

Bernicki is accused of bursting into Fullwood's home on Woods Edge Road and shooting her several times before reportedly shooting himself in the face. Bernicki has been in the hospital since the shooting, but was released Friday and taken directly to his first court appearance.

David is also expected to comment on a judge signing a temporary restraining order against the Carolinian Inn on Market Street. The Carolinian was one of six motels on the Market Street corridor targeted by the District Attorney’s Office for reaching a certain threshold of criminal activity.

Three of the motels, the Budgetel Inn, the Red Carpet Inn, and the Ramada Inn, previously entered into a consent judgment with the District Attorney's Office.

The news conference is expected to start at 3 p.m. You can watch it live at the top of this story, or on mobile here.

