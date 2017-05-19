Residents outraged over deplorable apartment conditions

More than 100 people living in the Pines of Wilmington apartment complex have signed a petition asking for simple repairs and improvements. (Source: WECT)

More than 100 people living in the Pines of Wilmington apartment complex have signed a petition asking for simple repairs and improvements. According to residents, common areas are dirty and littered with trash with maintenance and repairs lacking.

One woman said she's lived in the community for about ten years, but now she's hesitant to let her children play outside. Several residents say they've seen used needles on the ground and there's no safe place for children to play.

Inside the apartments, several people say they have had issues with air conditioners, black mold and bugs. When requesting maintenance, residents say it can take weeks to get repairs.

Residents say matters have gotten worse since the property was purchased by LEDIC Management Group in August.

Management at the property said their hands are tied in solving the issues. B.A. Butler is a community manager and said two maintenance workers quit on March 31, leaving one worker for 233 apartment units.

The employee says he has 90 work orders right now. Butler said representatives from LEDIC promise things will be fixed.

Kareem Slater with LEDIC says the property is currently upgrading 35-40 properties with new cabinets, flooring, and sinks. He also said a maintenance supervisor would be on site at the property next week.

He said the company treats cases of mold very seriously and would look into black mold reported on the property.

