TRAFFIC ALERT: Repair work to close lane on I-40 bridge near Wilmington

The NCDOT announced it will make repairs to the Frank H. Kenan bridge on I-40 near the New Hanover-Pender county line beginning Monday.

According to officials, motorists should expect lane closures as crews begin work to repair the concrete deck of the eastbound bridge which spans across the Northeast Cape Fear River.

Lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on May 22 and May 23 while crews complete their work. One lane will remain open for traffic in each direction.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Bridge Maintenance Engineer Adam Britt. “We live in a region with cold winters and hot summers. It takes a toll on our bridges, which is why we examine every component and make repairs as needed.”

There will not be a detour, and travelers should expect delays. Transportation officials encourage drivers to use caution through the work zone.

Crews will conduct further inspection of the bridge while the lanes are closed.

The Federal Highway Administration requires bridges to be inspected every two years. For more information on bridge inspections, please visit the North Carolina Bridge Information webpage at www.ncdot.gov/projects/ncbridges.

