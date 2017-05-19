ECU adds 3 grad transfers, including Duke QB Thomas Sirk

East Carolina has added three graduate transfers from Power Five schools - including coach Scottie Montgomery's old quarterback at Duke.
Montgomery on Friday announced the signings of quarterback Thomas Sirk, running back Tyshon Dye of Clemson and defensive lineman Gaelin Elmore of Minnesota. All can play immediately and have one year of eligibility remaining.
Sirk was Montgomery's quarterback when Montgomery was the Blue Devils' offensive coordinator in 2015. Sirk missed last season after injuring his Achilles tendon twice in seven months, but he threw for 2,693 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 16 TDs in 24 career games at Duke.
Dye was a backup for the Tigers' national championship team last season. Elmore started six games last season for the Golden Gophers.
