DOT worker rescues, adopts kitten thrown from Outer Banks bridge

A kitten that was tossed off a bridge in the Outer Banks Wednesday has a loving new home.

According to the NCDOT, three of the department's underwater inspectors were in a boat near the Old Manns Harbor Bridge conducting a routine inspection when they spotted a kitten after it was thrown from a moving car.

The workers -- Reece Newman, Ben Presgrave, and Billy Cox -- rescued the little kitty

"Luckily, some of our employees were there to save the day!" the DOT said on Facebook.

After getting a quick checkup at the vet, Reece Newman and his family adopted the lucky kitten and named it "Bridger Catfish Newman."

BREAKING "MEWS": Kitten thrown off #OBX bridge Wed. & rescued by our employees, adopted by rescuer. Kudos to staff who go the extra mile! pic.twitter.com/29ZJM9NJTj — NCDOT (@NCDOT) May 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.