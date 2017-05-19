DOT worker rescues, adopts kitten thrown from Outer Banks bridge - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

DOT worker rescues, adopts kitten thrown from Outer Banks bridge

Outer Banks, NC (WECT) -

A kitten that was tossed off a bridge in the Outer Banks Wednesday has a loving new home.

According to the NCDOT, three of the department's underwater inspectors were in a boat near the Old Manns Harbor Bridge conducting a routine inspection when they spotted a kitten after it was thrown from a moving car.

The workers -- Reece Newman, Ben Presgrave, and Billy Cox --  rescued the little kitty

"Luckily, some of our employees were there to save the day!" the DOT said on Facebook.

After getting a quick checkup at the vet, Reece Newman and his family adopted the lucky kitten and named it "Bridger Catfish Newman."

