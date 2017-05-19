Columbus County students build beds for Hurricane Matthew victims

Students at Columbus County high schools have built 50 wooden bed framed for victims of Hurricane Matthew. (Source: Duke Energy)

Students at three Columbus County high schools have built 50 wooden bed framed for victims of Hurricane Matthew.

East Columbus teacher Doug Sasser designed a bed frame that would be durable yet simple enough for his agriculture mechanics students to build.

Duke Energy provided $10,000 to purchase supplies for the project while Columbus County Schools Assistant Jonathan Williams identified those in need after the storm.

Williams also recruited students from South Columbus and West Columbus high schools to help build the bed frames.

“Not only are the students getting some hands-on experience learning how to fasten the wood with different types of materials,” Fowler said, “they are also applying those skills in a real-world application, and they’re helping people, too.”

The students spent a couple of weeks mastering the power tools and then another six weeks building the bed frames.

“Obviously, most of us didn’t get hurt (by the hurricane), but people up in Fair Bluff – it really got the best of them,” East Columbus senior Trae Wilkins said. “I’m just glad I’m helping.”

