NC woman charged for leaving toddler in hot car

A woman from Greenville, NC is facing charges after leaving a toddler in the car for an hour while she shopped at a beauty store.

According to WITN, bystanders were trying to free the boy when police arrived just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The responding officer was able to fit his hand through a cracked window to unlock the car.

WITN says the toddler was rushed into a nearby business to cool him down before being taken to the hospital to be checked out. He is expected to be okay.

It was 88 degrees outside, but temperatures inside the car were between 104-116 degrees at the time of the rescue, according to WITN.

It took about a half an hour before the child's mother returned to her car after police had arrived and the boy was taken to the hospital.

WITN is reporting 21-year-old Ashley Garris is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. DSS has order she does not have contact with her son.

