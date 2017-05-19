UPDATE: Clarkton murder suspect turns himself in

A man wanted on a first-degree murder charge turned himself into Bladen County Police on Saturday morning.

Harold Eugene Swindell, 47, of South Page Road in Clarkton, was wanted for the Wednesday night murder of 38-year-old Lonnie Level Smith, also of Clarkton. In a news release, Bladen Sheriff James A. McVicker said that Swindell went to the Bladen County Jail around 10 a.m. Saturday, told a deputy he heard he was wanted and wished to turn himself in.

Warrants were obtained Thursday for Swindell, who is being held in the Bladen County Jail without bond. In addition to the murder charge, Swindell is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Smith was shot several times after a fight at Oakdale Homes in Clarkton just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Several eyewitnesses provided consistent statements of the incident that preceded the deadly shooting.

According to NC Department of Corrections records, Swindell has previously been convicted of assault inflicting serious injury, manufacture a schedule VI controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.