Investigators obtain murder warrant in Clarkton killing

Investigators have obtained a first-degree murder warrant for a man in connection to a shooting death in Clarkton.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for Harold Eugene Swindell, 47, of South Page Road in Clarkton, for the murder of 38-year-old Lonnie Level Smith, also of Clarkton, Wednesday evening.

“My investigators have been working this case since yesterday afternoon and today were able to obtain enough probable cause to obtain a warrant for First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on Swindell,” said Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker.

Smith was shot several times after a fight at Oakdale Homes in Clarkton just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Several eyewitnesses provided consistent statements of the incident that preceded the deadly shooting.

"We are still not clear what actually started the argument but we do know it involved several individuals,” said McVicker.

Swindell is still believed to be in the state, and should be considered armed and dangerous, McVicker said. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the BCSO at 910-862-6960.

According to NC Department of Corrections records, Swindell has previously been convicted of assault inflicting serious injury, manufacture a schedule VI controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.

