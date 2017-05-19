Brunswick Co. elementary teacher on administrative leave after stalking charge

A Brunswick County elementary teacher has been placed on administrative leave after she was arrested on a stalking charge last week.

According to online records, Laura Jane Patten, 41, was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with misdemeanor stalking.

A spokesperson for the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said the alleged victim took out the warrant against Patten. No details about the incident have been released.

Patten has been placed on administrative leave with pay for three days beginning Monday, May 22, while an investigation into her charges is completed, according to Brunswick County Schools spokesperson Jessica Swencki.

Officials with Brunswick County Schools said Patten is a second-grade teacher at Belville Elementary. According to Patten's homepage on the school system's website, she's been teaching since 1999 and has been at Belville since 2007.

She has been an employee of Brunswick County Schools since Feb. 1, 2006.

