Carolina Beach looking for hurricane volunteers

The Town of Carolina Beach is looking for hurricane volunteers for the 2017 storm season.

Volunteers will be selected to serve in a variety of capacities, including manning phones, helping with damage assessment, working at the food bank and distributing goods.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer is required to fill out an application, including those who have previously served as a volunteer. The application can be found here. Applications will be accepted through May 24.

All volunteers are asked to attend a hurricane volunteer meeting on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the Carolina Beach Town Hall.

