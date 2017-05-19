Hoggard's Siara Southerland - WECT's Athlete of the Week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Hoggard's Siara Southerland - WECT's Athlete of the Week

By: AJ Ricketts, Reporter
Connect
Hoggard's Siara Southerland named WECT Athlete of the Week (Source: WECT) Hoggard's Siara Southerland named WECT Athlete of the Week (Source: WECT)

Hoggard girls soccer forward Siara Southerland is WECT's Athlete of the Week. 

Southerland scored a hat trick in the Vikings' 7-0 rout of Millbrook Tuesday night in the Round of 16 at Braswell Stadium. Hoggard will now play GreenHope with a spot in the regional finals on the line. 

Southerland has committed to play soccer at Campbell University this fall. 

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete?
Email jsmist@wect.com or aricketts@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2017 whttp://wect.com All rights reserved. 

  • Hoggard's Siara Southerland - WECT's Athlete of the Week

    Hoggard's Siara Southerland - WECT's Athlete of the Week

    Friday, May 19 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-05-19 14:04:33 GMT

    Hoggard girls soccer forward Siara Southerland is WECT's Athlete of the Week.  Southerland scored a hat trick in the Vikings' 7-0 rout of Millbrook Tuesday night in the Round of 16 at Braswell Stadium. 

    More >>

    Hoggard girls soccer forward Siara Southerland is WECT's Athlete of the Week.  Southerland scored a hat trick in the Vikings' 7-0 rout of Millbrook Tuesday night in the Round of 16 at Braswell Stadium. 

    More >>

  • Seahawks rout Towson in series opener

    Seahawks rout Towson in series opener

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:26:20 GMT

    Alex Royalty tossed eight shutout innings and Kennard McDowell and Zack Canada led a season-high 19-hit attack as UNCW topped Towson, 8-0, in the Colonial Athletic Association series opener on Thursday at Schuerholz Park.

    More >>

    Alex Royalty tossed eight shutout innings and Kennard McDowell and Zack Canada led a season-high 19-hit attack as UNCW topped Towson, 8-0, in the Colonial Athletic Association series opener on Thursday at Schuerholz Park.

    More >>

  • Seahawks add 7-footer to hoops roster

    Seahawks add 7-footer to hoops roster

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:42:51 GMT

    UNCW head basketball coach C.B. McGrath and his staff have announced the signing of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College center Trey Kalina for the 2017-18 men's basketball season.

    More >>

    UNCW head basketball coach C.B. McGrath and his staff have announced the signing of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College center Trey Kalina for the 2017-18 men's basketball season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly