Hoggard's Siara Southerland - WECT's Athlete of the Week

Hoggard girls soccer forward Siara Southerland is WECT's Athlete of the Week.

Southerland scored a hat trick in the Vikings' 7-0 rout of Millbrook Tuesday night in the Round of 16 at Braswell Stadium. Hoggard will now play GreenHope with a spot in the regional finals on the line.

Southerland has committed to play soccer at Campbell University this fall.

7-0 win in the Round of 16. Ideal. @HoggardSports advances. Hat trick from @siarasoutherlan. Goals for everyone. pic.twitter.com/zoJGkp2dr1 — AJ Ricketts (@AJRicketts) May 17, 2017

