Yard sales for May 20

New Hanover County

7 a.m. - ?

2320 Jefferson Street, Wilmington

TV, camera equipment, clothes, CDs, DVDs, costume jewelry, tools, furniture, kitchen stuff, etc.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2826 Springfield Drive, Wilmington

Go cart, computer items, furniture, kitchen items, and more for sale.

8 a.m. - Noon

226 North 26th Street, Wilmington (near Chestnut Street)

Books, sheet music (classical and pop), toys, a printer, magic and Star Wars cards, DVDs, CDs, clothing, and giveaways.

8 a.m. - 2p.m.

2 West Fayetteville Street, Wrightsville Beach (Little Chapel on the Boardwalk)

Youth mission yard sale with household items, furniture, baby items, games, books and much more for sale.

8 a.m. - Noon

6520 Old Fort Road, Wilmington (Gorman Plantation off Military Cut Off)

Vintage home decor, contemporary home decor, women's and juniors clothes, shoes sizes 2-12 plus boys clothes, headboards, and more.

8 a.m. - Noon NO EARLY BIRDS!

7625 Lost Tree Road, Wilmington (Bayshore/Ogden)

Multi family yard sale with furniture, toys, household goods. Something for everyone!

8 a.m. - 1 p.m

3336 Chalmers Drive, Wilmington

Household items and lots more.

Brunswick County



8 a.m. - ?

214 Magnolia Drive, Sunset Beach (Sea Trail Property Owners Association Building across from Century 21)

Inside and outside the building plus if you get hungry you can buy hamburgers, hot dogs, baked goods, and raffle tickets.

Pender County

7 a.m. - Noon

108 Bristle Cone Court, Hampstead (Pines Community)

Community yard sale with furniture, collectibles, clothing, books, bedding, outdoor cushions, children's clothing and toys, and more for sale.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Manor at Mill Creek on Camelot Way, Hampstead

Community estate and yard sale with furniture, antiques, collectables, amazing home goods, high end designer travel gear like vintage Louis Vuitton suitcases, duffel bags, brand name clothing from Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Free People, Banana Republic, Vineyard Vines, J. Crew and more, plus children and baby goods, exercise equipment, hunting and fishing gear, and much more!!

