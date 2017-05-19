Carolina Beach man accused of multiple child sex crimes - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Carolina Beach man accused of multiple child sex crimes

Herman Samuel Dawson (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center) Herman Samuel Dawson (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Carolina Beach man faces a dozen charges, including statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child, following his arrest Thursday night.

After a four-month investigation, Herman Samuel Dawson, 44, was arrested by the Carolina Beach Police Department and booked under a $1 million bond.

CBPD officials said the investigation began after the victim filed a report, and that the investigation included interviews with witnesses and victims and forensic examination of digital media.

Dawson was taken into custody in the area of Snows Cut Bridge without incident.

Dawson has been charged with:

  • Possession of photographic image from peeping
  • statutory rape of a child 15 or younger
  • second-degree sexual offense
  • indecent liberties with a child
  • three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • sexual battery
  • three counts contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • selling/distributing tobacco products to minors

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly