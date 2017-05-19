Carolina Beach man accused of multiple child sex crimes

Herman Samuel Dawson (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

A Carolina Beach man faces a dozen charges, including statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child, following his arrest Thursday night.

After a four-month investigation, Herman Samuel Dawson, 44, was arrested by the Carolina Beach Police Department and booked under a $1 million bond.

CBPD officials said the investigation began after the victim filed a report, and that the investigation included interviews with witnesses and victims and forensic examination of digital media.

Dawson was taken into custody in the area of Snows Cut Bridge without incident.

Dawson has been charged with:

Possession of photographic image from peeping

statutory rape of a child 15 or younger

second-degree sexual offense

indecent liberties with a child

three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

sexual battery

three counts contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

selling/distributing tobacco products to minors

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.