Seahawks rout Towson in series opener

TOWSON, Maryland – Alex Royalty tossed eight shutout innings and Kennard McDowell and Zack Canada led a season-high 19-hit attack as UNCW topped Towson, 8-0, in the Colonial Athletic Association series opener on Thursday at Schuerholz Park.

UNCW maintained its hold on first place in the conference with the win, improving to 27-26 overall and 15-7 in the CAA. The Tigers saw their records fall to 19-33 and 5-17.

Royalty (8-2) allowed just four hits and struck out eight in picking up the win. Brandon Mulier finished off the shutout with a scoreless ninth.

McDowell finished with three hits, including a double while Canada doubled twice and singled. Casey Golden belted his 17th round tripper of the season leading off the third and gave UNCW a 1-0 lead. Mason Berne added two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs. Nick Feight had two hits and two runs batted in.

Richie Palacios finished with two of Towson's four hits.

Starter David Marriggi (4-6) allowed just two runs on eight hits over five innings.

Up next: The Seahawks and Tigers continue their series on Friday with a 3 p.m. start.

How it happened: Leading 2-0 in the sixth inning, UNCW plated six runs on seven hits in the inning to build an 8-0 lead. The Seahawks opened the inning with six straight hits.

Home Runs: UNCW: Golden (17, off Marriggi leading off the third inning)

Notes: The shutout was UNCW's third of the season and second in conference play … Every UNCW starter had a hit … UNCW's previous high for hits was 18 on two occasions earlier this season … Robbie Thorburn finished with two hits in his return to the lineup … Royalty lowered his ERA to 3.38.

UNCW News Release