Seahawks rout Towson in series opener

Alex Royalty tossed eight shutout innings and Kennard McDowell and Zack Canada led a season-high 19-hit attack as UNCW topped Towson, 8-0, in the Colonial Athletic Association series opener on Thursday at Schuerholz Park.More >>
UNCW head basketball coach C.B. McGrath and his staff have announced the signing of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College center Trey Kalina for the 2017-18 men's basketball season.More >>
The UNCW softball team's historic season came to an end Thursday with a 1-0 loss to Ohio in the Lynchburg Regional of the National Invitational Softball Championship.More >>
The UNCW men's basketball team has added some long-range shooting after the announcement that Jeffrey Gary has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Seahawks.More >>
An injury kept Blake Smith on the bench for a considerable chunk of his senior season. It couldn’t keep him out of college basketball.More >>
