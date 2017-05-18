Group honors fallen officers

The New Hanover County Law Enforcement Officers Association held its annual Fallen Officers Memorial Dinner on Thursday night.

The event honored officers from New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties. It included law enforcement from state and local departments.

Guests were served a barbecue dinner before going outside to hear the name of over 35 officers who lost their lives.

District Court Judge James Faison was the keynote speaker at the event. He said there was no way to adequately thank those who lost their lives, but that Thursday's event was one way to keep their memories alive.

“It’s a way of saying to the families who are around, we appreciate your loved one," Faison said. "(It's) also a way of saying to each other that we need be grateful. We need to be thankful for the work that our law enforcement individuals and our first responders do for us on a daily basis and have done for us in times past.”

Faison said the families of fallen officers are just as brave as the officers themselves.

"They understand that this job of law enforcement is not just a profession, but a calling," he said. "(It's) one that they have apparently taken seriously, and again, that's why we recognize and so appreciate what they have done for us."

