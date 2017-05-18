Rouzer puts full support behind President Trump when asked about special prosecutor

U.S. Representative David Rouzer (NC-7) put his full support behind President Donald Trump Thursday when asked for a comment about the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate any ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials in the 2016 presidential election.

The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to head up an investigation.

Congressman Rouzer's office sent the following statement.

I fully support President Donald Trump and firmly believe that he is the right person at the right time to save America. No president has done more so early in their administration to protect the moral and spiritual principles upon which this country was founded, nor has any president done more by this point of time in office for the working men and women who make America great. To date there is no evidence of any collusion between the President or his campaign with the Russians, and I do not expect that to change. Congress has an obligation to provide oversight of the executive branch on all matters, and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees take their responsibility seriously to follow the facts wherever they may lead. I have every confidence that the newly appointed special counsel will do the same.

The statement Thursday echoed an opinion Congressman Rouzer gave at a town hall earlier this year in Brunswick County. When challenged by a member in the crowd to support the appointment of a special prosecutor at the time, Rouzer said he supported a congressional inquiry instead.

"The House intelligence and Senate intelligence committees are doing their job and will do their job," Rouzer said in February.

