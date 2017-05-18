Rouzer puts full support behind President Trump when asked about special prosecutor

U.S. Representative David Rouzer (NC-7) put his full support behind President Donald Trump Thursday when asked for a comment about the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate any ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials in the 2016 presidential election.More >>
The state Senate voted Thursday to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County.More >>
Convicted sex offenders would be required to pay a fee to be listed on North Carolina’s Sex Offender Registry, under a bill co-sponsored by Rep. Ted Davis of New Hanover County.More >>
The state Senate will reconvened shortly after midnight Thursday, then passed the budget plan around 3 a.m. Friday.More >>
The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.More >>
