I Am Beautiful fashion show celebrates those with disabilities

Angela Pollock and Leyton Hartman from the I Am Beautiful fashion show. (Source: WECT)

The I Am Beautiful fashion show highlights the beauty of those with disabilities in our community.

The show is Saturday, May 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the Pine Valley United Methodist Church at 3788 Shipyard Blvd.

Leyton Hartman, who is one of the model, joined us on WECT First at Four, alongside Angela Pollock, who organized the show.

Pollack started the I Am Beautiful fashion show when she was on the Student Council for Exceptional Children at UNCW.

“They are capable of doing absolutely anything,” Pollack said of those who are participating in the event. “That’s what the show is all about, looking at their strengths, their abilities and just how beautiful they really are.”

Saturday’s show will be the sixth I Am Beautiful runway event.

Hartman said it’s special to be included in the show.

“I get to be a part of something that only happens once a year,” she said.

