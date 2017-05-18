1,500 gallons of wastewater spills in Leland

The town of Leland announced Thursday that approximately 1,500 gallons of wastewater were discharged in the Magnolia Greens community.(Source: WECT)

The town of Leland announced Thursday that approximately 1,500 gallons of wastewater were discharged in the Magnolia Greens community.

According to officials, a contractor installing telecommunications facilities damaged a water main in the 1200 block of Grandiflora Drive.

The untreated wastewater discharged into a catch basin that drains into Jackeys Creek.

The damaged water main has been repaired and service has been restored.

For more information contact the Town of Leland at 910-371-6506.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.