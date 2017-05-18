Seahawks add 7-footer to hoops roster

UNCW head basketball coach C.B. McGrath and his staff have announced the signing of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College center Trey Kalina for the 2017-18 men's basketball season.

The 7-foot, 260-pound Kalina, who resides in Gadsen, Alabama, averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season for the Red Ravens while shooting 52 percent from the field. He propelled Coffeyville and coach Jay Herkleman to a No. 19 seed in the 2017 National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.

"Trey has good size and will give us depth on the front line," McGrath said. "When I saw Trey play, he played to his strengths. Trey knows who he is. He likes to score in the lane and bang inside."

Kalina competed during his freshman season at Tennessee-Chattanooga and helped the Mocs win the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

Kalina played prep basketball for coach Greg Matta at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Georgia. He averaged 14.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.2 blocked shots per game as a senior and was ranked Georgia's 11th best prospect and 37th nationally at his position.

A three-star prospect according to Future150.com, Kalina shot 57 percent from the floor in his final year at North Cobb en route to first-team All-Cobb County and honorable mention All-State honors. He was on the Atlanta Tip-Off Club's boys' high school player of the year watch list.

Kalina, who narrowed his college list to Chattanooga, La Salle, Appalachian State and Liberty, averaged 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game during his junior season.

He plans to major in business management at UNCW.