Ex-Brunswick deputy arrested on assault charge - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Ex-Brunswick deputy arrested on assault charge

By: Marissa Hundley, Reporter
John Christian Blasingame (Source: BCSO) John Christian Blasingame (Source: BCSO)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A man who was fired from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and the Leland Police Department was arrested for assault.

John Blasingame, 41, of Leland, is accused of assault inflicting serious injury. He was arrested Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, the alleged victim in the incident took out the warrant against Blasingame.

Blasingame was a deputy at the sheriff's office for nearly seven months before he was fired in August 2016.

In 2012, Blasingame was fired from the Leland Police Department following an internal investigation into the agency, which the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office assisted in. Two other officers were also terminated and another resigned at the same time.

Blasingame sued the Town of Leland over the firing but the case was dismissed in 2014.

