Checking in on the elderly to prevent abuse

The Brunswick Gatorettes brought some special cheers to an event Thursday to raise awareness about elder abuse, which is recognized between Mother's and Father's Day.

People gathered at the Brunswick County Government Complex walking trail as the adult services team took part in the Walk, Roll and Stroll event.

Elder abuse can range from self-neglect to financial exploitation and is typically under-reported.

"I'm 73 years old and I just hate the thought someone my age being abused like this. It's just not fair," Gatorette captain Judy Allen said. "They've had a hard life, a lot of them, and they don't deserve this."

Everyone is encouraged to check in on older individuals on a regular basis.

"If we don't try to look out for them, who's going to do it?" Allen questioned.

If you have any concerns, notify the Department of Social Services immediately. Even if you don't have much information, officials at DSS will investigate your suspicions.

